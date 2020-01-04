Brokerages Anticipate TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) will report $1.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TRI Pointe Group’s earnings. TRI Pointe Group reported sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group will report full-year sales of $3.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TRI Pointe Group.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $746.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.49 million. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TPH. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley set a $18.00 price target on shares of TRI Pointe Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. TRI Pointe Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of NYSE TPH traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,028,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,500. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. TRI Pointe Group has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $16.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.35.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in TRI Pointe Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

