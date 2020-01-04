Brokerages Expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) to announce earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.27). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.64). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19,483.96% and a negative return on equity of 50.79%. The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.46.

Shares of NASDAQ AUPH traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,056,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,859,624. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $21.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.76. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.13 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,531,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,234,000 after purchasing an additional 381,192 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC raised its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 57.7% during the second quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,913,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,592,000 after purchasing an additional 700,333 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 921,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 28,129 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 20,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.23% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

