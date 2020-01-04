Brokerages Expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.17 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to post sales of $4.17 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.21 billion and the lowest is $4.10 billion. Emerson Electric posted sales of $4.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full-year sales of $18.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.36 billion to $18.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $19.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.55 billion to $19.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cfra cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wolfe Research set a $72.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.08.

In related news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $806,769.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,532,490.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 4,779 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $352,212.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,668.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,565 shares of company stock worth $4,701,330. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMR. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 164.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,823.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,672,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,958. The company has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.38. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $55.98 and a 1-year high of $77.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.20%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

