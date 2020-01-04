Brokerages Expect Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $120.15 Million

Equities analysts expect Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) to post sales of $120.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Haynes International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $119.52 million to $120.78 million. Haynes International posted sales of $107.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Haynes International will report full-year sales of $521.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $521.30 million to $522.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $534.40 million, with estimates ranging from $530.39 million to $538.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Haynes International.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. Haynes International had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HAYN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Haynes International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub raised Haynes International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

In other news, Director William P. Wall sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $85,432.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,851.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Venkat Ishwar sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $93,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,779.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,101 shares of company stock worth $488,559 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Haynes International by 7.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,201,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,219,000 after purchasing an additional 85,981 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Haynes International by 18.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after purchasing an additional 38,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Haynes International by 10.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 19,170 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Haynes International by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 173,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Haynes International by 958.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 97,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 88,460 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HAYN traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.00. 66,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,678. Haynes International has a 52 week low of $27.14 and a 52 week high of $39.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.68. The company has a market capitalization of $431.59 million, a P/E ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 1.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Haynes International’s payout ratio is 112.82%.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

