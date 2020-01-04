Brokerages Expect Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) will report $1.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. Martin Marietta Materials reported sales of $956.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full year sales of $4.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.41 billion to $4.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.73 billion to $4.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MLM. Bank of America raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $284.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.00.

In related news, Director John J. Koraleski bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $260.23 per share, with a total value of $260,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2,160.0% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 153.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 55.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 28.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MLM traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $275.79. 442,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,900. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12-month low of $171.84 and a 12-month high of $281.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $270.58 and a 200 day moving average of $254.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.19%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

