Brokerages Expect Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) to Announce $1.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) will report earnings of $1.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Regional Management’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08. Regional Management posted earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $91.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.78 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 13.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 4,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.90 per share, for a total transaction of $142,758.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Taggart sold 3,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total value of $109,711.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,131 shares in the company, valued at $397,168.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 203.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Regional Management in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Regional Management in the 2nd quarter worth $276,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,896 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,333 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regional Management stock traded down $0.39 on Monday, reaching $29.63. 35,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,092. The company has a market capitalization of $331.03 million, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.01. Regional Management has a 52 week low of $22.98 and a 52 week high of $34.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 39.86 and a current ratio of 39.86.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

