Brokerages Set CV Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Price Target at $7.00

CV Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:CVSI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CVSI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on CV Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CV Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CV Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of CVSI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.01. 776,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,875. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.16. CV Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $6.59. The company has a market capitalization of $100.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of -0.78.

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). CV Sciences had a negative return on equity of 21.86% and a negative net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CV Sciences will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Joerg Grasser purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $25,650.00. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

About CV Sciences

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company. It operates through two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceuticals. The Consumer Products segment manufactures, markets, and sells consumer products containing hemp-based cannabidiol oil under the PlusCBD brand in various market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, specialty foods, and vape.

