Brokerages Set Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target at $100.43

Shares of Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.92.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wedbush upgraded Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Wingstop stock traded up $3.68 on Friday, hitting $88.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,037,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,079. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $60.13 and a 1 year high of $107.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.76.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $49.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.38%.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,719,291. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Skipworth sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $164,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WING. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $597,000.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

