Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity cut Brookfield Property Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Brookfield Property Partners from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.33.

BPY stock opened at $18.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.10. Brookfield Property Partners has a fifty-two week low of $16.73 and a fifty-two week high of $21.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPY. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 198,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,328,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,145,000 after purchasing an additional 714,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 57,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 14,391 shares during the last quarter. 57.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

