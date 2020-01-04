Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Receives $16.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BRKL. ValuEngine raised Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Raymond James started coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of Brookline Bancorp stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.38. 311,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,536. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Brookline Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $16.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.23 and its 200 day moving average is $15.14.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 23.28%. The firm had revenue of $71.17 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, insider James J. Mccarthy sold 5,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $87,626.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Peck sold 10,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $163,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,532 shares of company stock worth $568,227. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 20.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 284.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

