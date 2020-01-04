Bytom (BTM) Trading Down 3.3% Over Last Week

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 4th. Bytom has a total market cap of $64.64 million and $6.43 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bytom has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0645 or 0.00000878 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, OTCBTC, HitBTC and ZB.COM.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bytom alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00578597 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011484 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00010788 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000239 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000472 BTC.

About Bytom

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2014. Bytom’s total supply is 1,407,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,499,275 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io

Bytom Coin Trading

Bytom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Bibox, CoinTiger, BigONE, OTCBTC, HitBTC, ZB.COM, Kucoin, Cryptopia, FCoin, Huobi, BitMart, RightBTC, EXX, OKEx, CoinEgg, Gate.io, Neraex and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.