California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Trading Up 6%

California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) was up 6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.58 and last traded at $9.57, approximately 2,171,726 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 2,349,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.03.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Imperial Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of California Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. California Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.14 and a 200-day moving average of $11.10. The firm has a market cap of $470.06 million, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 4.48.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.72. California Resources had a negative return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that California Resources Corp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in California Resources by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,045,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,612,000 after acquiring an additional 161,155 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in California Resources by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,290,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,763,000 after acquiring an additional 124,552 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in California Resources by 152.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,071,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,934,000 after acquiring an additional 647,939 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in California Resources by 3.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 580,323 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,420,000 after acquiring an additional 18,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in California Resources by 4.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,583,000 after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

