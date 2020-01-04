Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank. The Company offers banking products and services which include savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, mortgages, line of credit, wealth management and online banking. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Capstar Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Capstar Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Capstar Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

Capstar Financial stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.45. The company had a trading volume of 33,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,950. Capstar Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $17.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $305.64 million, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.11.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $23.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.75 million. Research analysts forecast that Capstar Financial will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Julie D. Frist sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $33,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 226,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,796,827.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 108.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Capstar Financial during the third quarter valued at $89,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Capstar Financial during the second quarter valued at $190,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capstar Financial during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Capstar Financial during the third quarter valued at $291,000. 33.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

