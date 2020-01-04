Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Shares Gap Down to $51.31

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $52.57, but opened at $51.31. Carnival shares last traded at $49.89, with a volume of 4,892,328 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie set a $53.00 price target on shares of Carnival and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Carnival in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Carnival from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of Carnival from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Carnival from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.82.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.72. The company has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Carnival had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Carnival’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Corp will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Carnival’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival by 10.1% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 259,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,100,000 after buying an additional 23,848 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Carnival by 1.1% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 250,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,683,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its holdings in Carnival by 4.3% in the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 251,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,994,000 after buying an additional 10,293 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Carnival by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,715,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,352,000 after buying an additional 304,457 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Carnival by 13.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

