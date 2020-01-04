Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Carver Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CARV) shares rose 5.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.79 and last traded at $2.57, approximately 105,500 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 62,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Carver Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.41.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.04 million for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 112.50% and a negative net margin of 19.05%.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CARV)

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

