CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) Receives $1.41 Average Price Target from Brokerages

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.41.

CBL has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

In other news, Director Michael L. Ashner bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBL. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $8,946,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 94.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,247,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,800 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 173.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 996,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 632,315 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 81.4% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,222,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 548,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 420.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 437,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 353,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBL stock remained flat at $$1.01 during trading hours on Friday. 1,483,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,789,468. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.24 million, a P/E ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.54. CBL & Associates Properties has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $2.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $187.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.77 million. CBL & Associates Properties had a negative return on equity of 14.39% and a negative net margin of 19.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBL & Associates Properties will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CBL & Associates Properties

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

