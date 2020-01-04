Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.45

Cenovus Energy Inc (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.45 and traded as high as $13.66. Cenovus Energy shares last traded at $13.21, with a volume of 2,992,292 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.81.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$12.47 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.38, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.62 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.19%.

In related news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.08 per share, with a total value of C$261,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 222,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,903,760.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile (TSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

