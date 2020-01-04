Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) will announce ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.10). Central Garden & Pet reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 500%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $540.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Central Garden & Pet’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America cut Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Argus cut Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

NASDAQ:CENT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.59. 104,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,729. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.31. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $40.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Cofer bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CENT. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 621.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 308.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 508.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. 19.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

