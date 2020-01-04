Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Shares Up 5.2%

Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ:CRNT)’s stock price shot up 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.30 and last traded at $2.21, 1,398,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 86% from the average session volume of 751,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Ceragon Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.88 million, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.26.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Ceragon Networks had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $72.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.68 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ceragon Networks Ltd will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRNT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 62.4% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,039 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 9,624 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 7.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,934 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

