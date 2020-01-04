Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Brokerages expect Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) to post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Check Cap’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.46). Check Cap reported earnings of ($0.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Check Cap will report full-year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($1.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Check Cap.

Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42).

CHEK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Check Cap in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Dawson James started coverage on Check Cap in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ CHEK remained flat at $$1.73 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,500. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.88. Check Cap has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Check Cap stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 307,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,026 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 19.16% of Check Cap worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

