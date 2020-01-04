Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) in a research note published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $15.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Cap from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Dawson James began coverage on shares of Check Cap in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

Get Check Cap alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEK opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. Check Cap has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.88.

Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Cap will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Check Cap stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 60,026 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 19.16% of Check Cap worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Check Cap Company Profile

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Check Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.