Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $93.39

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $93.39 and traded as high as $94.89. Chesapeake Utilities shares last traded at $94.64, with a volume of 1,494 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CPK shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $92.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 48.94%.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPK. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,985,000 after purchasing an additional 73,041 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter worth about $297,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 61.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

