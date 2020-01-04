CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CHF Solutions, Inc. is a medical device company which focused on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow (R) System. Its commercial product Aquadex system, is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. CHF Solutions Inc., formerly known as Sunshine Heart Inc., is headquartered in Minneapolis. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised CHF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ:CHFS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.87. 145,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,350. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.27. CHF Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average of $1.86.

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter. CHF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 229.50% and a negative net margin of 317.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CHF Solutions will post -6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CHF Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CHF Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CHF Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 6.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHF Solutions, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the provision of solutions for patients suffering from fluid overload. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

