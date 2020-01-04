Chronobank Trading 4.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TIME)

Chronobank (CURRENCY:TIME) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Chronobank has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and $32,462.00 worth of Chronobank was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chronobank coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.48 or 0.00020140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Chronobank has traded down 4.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Chronobank alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013682 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00187117 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $107.60 or 0.01464299 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025064 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00121749 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Chronobank

Chronobank launched on December 8th, 2016. Chronobank’s total supply is 710,113 coins. The Reddit community for Chronobank is /r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chronobank’s official website is chronobank.io . Chronobank’s official message board is blog.chronobank.io . Chronobank’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Chronobank

Chronobank can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronobank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronobank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chronobank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chronobank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chronobank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.