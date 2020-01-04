Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Shares Gap Down to $2.11

Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.16, but opened at $2.11. Clearside Biomedical shares last traded at $1.93, with a volume of 2,646,331 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.67.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.19. The company has a market cap of $119.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 316.25% and a negative net margin of 18,893.49%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 273.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 280,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 205,444 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 370,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

