Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FIRSTSERVICE CP is a leader in the rapidly growing service sector providing property and business services to commercial and residential customers in the following areas: residential property management; integrated security systems; consumer services; and, customer support and fulfillment and business process outsourcing. FirstService’s operations are divided into two divisions: Property Services and Business Services “

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Colliers International Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.13.

CIGI opened at $77.94 on Tuesday. Colliers International Group has a 52 week low of $53.35 and a 52 week high of $78.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.62.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $736.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.23 million. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Colliers International Group will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.08%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 33,394.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,005,000 after purchasing an additional 320,256 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 61,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 22,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,991,000. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colliers International Group (CIGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.