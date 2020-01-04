Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Commercial Vehicle Group supplies interior systems, vision safety solutions and other cab-related products for the global commercial vehicle market, including the heavy-duty (Class 8) truck market, the construction market and other specialized transportation markets. The company’s products include suspension seat systems, interior trim systems, such as instrument and door panels, headliners, cabinetry and floor systems, mirrors, wiper systems, controls and switches specifically designed for applications in commercial vehicle cabs. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CVGI. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGI opened at $6.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.19. The company has a market cap of $200.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $9.77.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $225.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 30,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 11,384 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 23,727 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 12,997 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 617,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 81,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment electronic provides wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices used to provide electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

