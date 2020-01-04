Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.36

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.36 and traded as high as $22.30. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao shares last traded at $22.28, with a volume of 10,042 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

Get Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.36.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 2.20%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 4,465.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao in the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao Company Profile (NYSE:CBD)

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates through two segments, Food Retail; and Cash and Carry.

Featured Article: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.