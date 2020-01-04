Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMPASS DIVERSIFIED was formed to acquire and manage a group of middle market businesses that are headquartered in North America. CODI provides public investors with an opportunity to participate in the ownership and growth of companies which have historically been owned by private equity firms, wealthy individuals or families. CODI’s disciplined approach to its target market provides opportunities to methodically purchase attractive businesses at values that are accretive to its shareholders. For sellers of businesses, CODI’s unique structure allows CODI to acquire businesses efficiently with no financing contingencies and, following acquisition, to provide its companies with substantial access to growth capital. “

Compass Diversified stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.42. 313,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.56. Compass Diversified has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $26.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $388.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.47 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 11.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Elias Sabo purchased 18,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.02 per share, for a total transaction of $403,714.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 585,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,893,788.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gordon M. Burns sold 99,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $2,432,065.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Compass Diversified in the second quarter worth approximately $2,660,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 49.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 50.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the third quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the second quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.08% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

