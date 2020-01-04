Compass Group (LON:CPG) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,980.57

Shares of Compass Group plc (LON:CPG) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,980.57 and traded as low as $1,883.00. Compass Group shares last traded at $1,890.00, with a volume of 1,383,322 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPG. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.31) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,850 ($24.34) to GBX 2,050 ($26.97) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Compass Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 2,040 ($26.84) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BNP Paribas cut Compass Group to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,890 ($24.86) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,902.50 ($25.03).

Get Compass Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.32. The stock has a market cap of $30.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,908.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,980.46.

Compass Group (LON:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX 85.20 ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 84.40 ($1.11) by GBX 0.80 ($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Compass Group plc will post 8973.0003903 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 26.90 ($0.35) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Compass Group’s previous dividend of $13.10. Compass Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.57%.

In other news, insider Gary Green sold 62,849 shares of Compass Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,875 ($24.66), for a total transaction of £1,178,418.75 ($1,550,143.05).

About Compass Group (LON:CPG)

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.