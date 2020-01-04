Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.94.

Several research firms have commented on CNCE. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th.

In related news, Director Heek Christi Van purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.90 per share, with a total value of $29,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNCE. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 163.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.26. 72,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,460. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $17.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a current ratio of 9.53. The company has a market capitalization of $220.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.06.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.13. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7,291.37% and a negative return on equity of 55.06%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.35 million. Analysts predict that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

