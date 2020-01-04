Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.50 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.50% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Conifer Holdings, Inc. is an insurance holding company. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and specialty personal product lines. Specialty personal product lines offers non-standard homeowners insurance and dwelling fire insurance products to individuals. Specialty commercial lines offer coverage for both commercial property and commercial liability. The company serves restaurants, bars, taverns, bowling centers as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians and other independent contractors, security service providers. Conifer Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Birmingham, Michigan. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Conifer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd.

NASDAQ:CNFR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,379. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.76. Conifer has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $4.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $38.36 million, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.46.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Conifer had a negative net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 35.86%. The firm had revenue of $23.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conifer will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Anthony Hakala purchased 13,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.92 per share, for a total transaction of $53,598.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Petcoff bought 77,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $349,996.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 187,007 shares in the company, valued at $841,531.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 942,914 shares of company stock valued at $4,216,343. 47.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

