Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Continental Building Products, Inc. is a manufacturer of gypsum wallboard, joint compound and complementary finishing products. It serves the residential, commercial and repair and remodel construction markets primarily in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products under the LiftLite, Mold Defense and Weather Defense names. Continental Building Products, Inc. is headquartered in Silver Grove, Quebec. “

Get Continental Building Products alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CBPX. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Continental Building Products in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Continental Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Continental Building Products to $37.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Continental Building Products to $37.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays cut Continental Building Products to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.00.

NYSE CBPX opened at $36.50 on Tuesday. Continental Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $21.35 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.53 and a 200-day moving average of $28.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Continental Building Products had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $127.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Continental Building Products will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Dennis Romps sold 8,949 shares of Continental Building Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total value of $327,443.91. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,475.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 10,009 shares of Continental Building Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total value of $364,027.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,946.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,433,557. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBPX. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Continental Building Products during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Continental Building Products during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Continental Building Products by 29.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 185,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after acquiring an additional 41,871 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Continental Building Products during the second quarter valued at about $5,077,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Continental Building Products during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Continental Building Products

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Continental Building Products (CBPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.