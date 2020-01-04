Contrasting Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND) and ANGI Homeservices (OTCMKTS:ANGI)

Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND) and ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.2% of ANGI Homeservices shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of ANGI Homeservices shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Mastermind and ANGI Homeservices, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mastermind 0 0 0 0 N/A ANGI Homeservices 0 4 7 0 2.64

ANGI Homeservices has a consensus target price of $14.32, indicating a potential upside of 63.54%. Given ANGI Homeservices’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ANGI Homeservices is more favorable than Mastermind.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mastermind and ANGI Homeservices’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mastermind $5.23 million 4.73 $920,000.00 N/A N/A ANGI Homeservices $1.13 billion 3.89 $77.32 million $0.15 58.37

ANGI Homeservices has higher revenue and earnings than Mastermind.

Profitability

This table compares Mastermind and ANGI Homeservices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mastermind N/A N/A N/A ANGI Homeservices 5.58% 5.37% 3.76%

Summary

ANGI Homeservices beats Mastermind on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mastermind

Mastermind, Inc., an involvement marketing service agency, designs, creates, and develops branding and marketing campaigns primarily for large corporate clients. It creates and manages digital content, social media and sharing campaigns, mobile merchandising, and communications and branding programs, as well as designs Websites. Mastermind, Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. Mastermind, Inc. is a subsidiary of Mastermind Marketing, Inc.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc. operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals. The company also owns and operates Angie's List, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through an online directory of service professionals in various service categories; and provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services. In addition, it operates Handy, a platform for connecting individuals looking for household services, primarily cleaning and handyman services; mHelpDesk and CraftJack service brands; HomeStars, a home services platform; and home services online marketplaces, including Travaux, MyHammer, Werkspot, MyBuilder, Instapro, and MyHammer. The company was formerly known as Halo TopCo, Inc. and changed its name to ANGI Homeservices Inc. in May 2017. ANGI Homeservices Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Golden, Colorado. ANGI Homeservices Inc. is a subsidiary of IAC/InterActiveCorp.

