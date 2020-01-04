Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $327.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Cooper Companies from $358.00 to $330.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cooper Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Cooper Companies from $364.00 to $355.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 6th.

COO stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $322.30. 197,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,861. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.78. Cooper Companies has a one year low of $241.72 and a one year high of $344.32. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.03. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $691.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COO. Ossiam purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 148 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

