Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $313.79

Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $313.79 and traded as high as $322.98. Cooper Companies shares last traded at $322.38, with a volume of 10,341 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COO shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.73.

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $313.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $313.79.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $691.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.83 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 17.59%. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 44,543 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,051,000 after acquiring an additional 18,909 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $1,082,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Cooper Companies by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,542 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,665,000 after purchasing an additional 14,272 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 5.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 74,797 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $22,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO)

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

