Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $313.79

Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $313.79 and traded as high as $322.98. Cooper Companies shares last traded at $322.38, with a volume of 10,341 shares traded.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on COO shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.73.
The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $313.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $313.79.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 44,543 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,051,000 after acquiring an additional 18,909 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $1,082,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Cooper Companies by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,542 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,665,000 after purchasing an additional 14,272 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 5.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 74,797 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $22,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.
About Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO)
The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.
Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.