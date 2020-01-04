COTI Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.70 Million (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 4th. Over the last week, COTI has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. COTI has a total market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $783,256.00 worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COTI coin can now be purchased for $0.0094 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get COTI alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013627 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00187228 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.04 or 0.01462596 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024893 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00122296 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

COTI Profile

COTI launched on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,975,856 coins. COTI’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for COTI is coti.io . COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork

Buying and Selling COTI

COTI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COTI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for COTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COTI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.