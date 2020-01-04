COTI Price Down 12.9% Over Last Week (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 3rd. During the last week, COTI has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. One COTI coin can currently be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. COTI has a total market cap of $1.60 million and $751,184.00 worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get COTI alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013700 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00186146 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.56 or 0.01404212 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024543 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00120860 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

COTI Coin Profile

COTI’s launch date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,975,856 coins. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COTI’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork . COTI’s official website is coti.io

Buying and Selling COTI

COTI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for COTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COTI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.