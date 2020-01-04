Couchain (COU) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4,823.00

Couchain (CURRENCY:COU) traded up 16.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 4th. During the last week, Couchain has traded up 11.9% against the dollar. One Couchain token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. Couchain has a total market cap of $6,385.00 and $4,823.00 worth of Couchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00039387 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.30 or 0.05978925 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029614 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00036007 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001948 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002612 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00001251 BTC.

About Couchain

Couchain is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2018. Couchain’s total supply is 24,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,700,000,000 tokens. Couchain’s official Twitter account is @Couchain . The official website for Couchain is couchain.io . Couchain’s official message board is medium.com/@Couchain

Couchain Token Trading

Couchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Couchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Couchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Couchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

