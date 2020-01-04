Covesting Hits Market Capitalization of $1.32 Million (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Covesting has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $854.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Covesting has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Covesting token can currently be purchased for about $0.0732 or 0.00000988 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Kucoin, HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013612 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00187370 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.84 or 0.01482222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00123273 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024827 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Covesting

Covesting launched on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. Covesting’s official website is covesting.io . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/@Covesting

Covesting Token Trading

Covesting can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HitBTC, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

