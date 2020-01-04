Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Craft Brew Alliance Inc. is engaged in the business of brewing, marketing and selling of craft beers in the United States. The Company operates in two segments: Beer Related operations and Pubs and Other. Craft Brew owns and operates production breweries with adjacent restaurants or pubs in Portland, Oregon, Woodinville, Washington and Portsmouth, New Hampshire and in Kona, Hawaii. It offers its beer products under the Widmer Brothers, Redhook and Kona Brewing brand names. Craft Brew Alliance Inc., formerly known as Craft Brewers Alliance, Inc., is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Craft Brew Alliance and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Craft Brew Alliance in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Craft Brew Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.79.

BREW traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.42. 178,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,353. Craft Brew Alliance has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The company has a market cap of $319.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.72.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). Craft Brew Alliance had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $50.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.88 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Craft Brew Alliance will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BREW. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance during the second quarter worth $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 57.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 18.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 8,925 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 5.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. 42.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Omission, Appalachian Mountain, Cisco, Redhook, Widmer Brothers, and Wynwood brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

