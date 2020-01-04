Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) Receives $6.61 Average Price Target from Analysts

Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.61.

CPG has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crescent Point Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,032 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 8,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. 35.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.58. 2,925,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,294,750. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $4.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.66.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $582.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.91 million. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 73.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.85%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th were paid a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

