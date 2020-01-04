CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) Trading Up 6.6%

CRH Medical Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM)’s share price was up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.70 and last traded at $3.70, approximately 103,500 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 53,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CRH Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CRH Medical stock. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of CRH Medical Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) by 587.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,716 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.23% of CRH Medical worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM)

CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also offers anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures.

