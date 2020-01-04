Critical Survey: American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) and Baudax Bio (NYSE:BXRX)

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) and Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares American Renal Associates and Baudax Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Renal Associates -1.75% 23.16% 2.04% Baudax Bio N/A N/A N/A

This table compares American Renal Associates and Baudax Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Renal Associates $805.78 million 0.38 -$28.77 million N/A N/A Baudax Bio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Baudax Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American Renal Associates.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.4% of American Renal Associates shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of American Renal Associates shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for American Renal Associates and Baudax Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Renal Associates 0 5 0 0 2.00 Baudax Bio 0 0 2 0 3.00

American Renal Associates currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.50%. Baudax Bio has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 70.21%. Given Baudax Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Baudax Bio is more favorable than American Renal Associates.

Summary

American Renal Associates beats Baudax Bio on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Renal Associates

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease. As of June 30, 2018, it owned and operated 233 dialysis clinics in partnership with 400 nephrologist partners treating approximately 16,000 patients in 26 states and the District of Columbia. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts.

About Baudax Bio

There is no company description available for Baudax Bio Inc.

