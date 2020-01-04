Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crocs, Inc. is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for men, women and children. Crocs offers a broad portfolio of all-season products, while remaining true to its core molded footwear heritage. All Crocs shoes feature Croslite material, a proprietary, revolutionary technology that gives each pair of shoes the soft, comfortable, lightweight, non-marking and odor-resistant qualities that Crocs fans have known and love. Crocs celebrates the fun of being a little different and encourages fans to Find Your Fun in every colorful pair of shoes. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CROX. Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a report on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Crocs from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. CL King reissued a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Crocs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.50.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $42.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Crocs has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $42.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.96.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $312.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.06 million. Crocs had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 78.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crocs will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,864,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $243,142,183.90. Company insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Crocs by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Crocs by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Crocs by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Crocs by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 17,749 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in Crocs by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 11,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

