Crypterium Hits One Day Volume of $104,558.00 (CRPT)

Crypterium (CURRENCY:CRPT) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Crypterium has a market capitalization of $36.11 million and approximately $104,558.00 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypterium token can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00004880 BTC on exchanges including CoinFalcon, Tidex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Liquid. During the last week, Crypterium has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00187397 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.21 or 0.01464404 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024845 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00123223 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Crypterium Token Profile

Crypterium’s genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Crypterium’s total supply is 99,718,867 tokens. Crypterium’s official website is crypterium.com . Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Crypterium is medium.com/@crypterium_io . The Reddit community for Crypterium is /r/crypterium_com

Buying and Selling Crypterium

Crypterium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinFalcon, DDEX, Liquid, IDEX, HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypterium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

