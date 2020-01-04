DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S (OTCMKTS:DVDCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S (OTCMKTS:DVDCY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S stock opened at $9.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.26. DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $10.35. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.48.

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands.

