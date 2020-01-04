Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.24

Shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.24 and traded as high as $26.13. Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF shares last traded at $26.12, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.62 and its 200 day moving average is $24.24.

Get Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 121,226 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,090 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $327,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,782 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 14,724 shares during the last quarter.

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:DUSA)

DUSA Pharmaceuticals, Inc (DUSA) is a vertically integrated dermatology company. The Company is developing and marketing Levulan photodynamic therapy (Levulan PDT). The Company’s marketed products include Levulan Kerastick 20% topical solution with PDT and the BLU-U brand light source. Levulan Kerastick and BLU-U are used for the treatment of non-hyperkeratotic actinic keratoses (AKs), of the face or scalp.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.