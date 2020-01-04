Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.31 Million

Equities analysts expect Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) to post $13.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dermira’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.00 million and the lowest is $12.70 million. Dermira reported sales of $2.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 494.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dermira will report full year sales of $93.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $93.30 million to $94.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $70.85 million, with estimates ranging from $65.76 million to $73.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dermira.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.34. Dermira had a negative return on equity of 583.07% and a negative net margin of 256.08%. The firm had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.07 million.

DERM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Dermira in a research note on Monday. Leerink Swann reduced their price objective on Dermira from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised Dermira from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine lowered Dermira from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dermira in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dermira has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.58.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,612. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DERM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dermira by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Dermira by 621.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dermira by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dermira during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dermira during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DERM traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,081,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,800. The company has a market capitalization of $826.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.60. Dermira has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $15.57. The company has a quick ratio of 6.63, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.70.

About Dermira

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with dermatologic diseases in the United States. The company offers QBREXZA, a topical once-daily anticholinergic cloth for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in adult and pediatric patients nine years of age and older.

