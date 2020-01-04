Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dermira, Inc. is a specialty biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on bringing medical dermatology products to dermatologists and their patients. The Company markets topical small molecule therapeutics that target acne, sebaceous gland hyperactivity, and inflammatory skin diseases. Its late-stage product candidates comprise Cimzia which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; DRM04 that is in a Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hyperhidrosis or excessive sweating; and DRM01 which has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of acne. Dermira, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DERM. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Dermira in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dermira in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Dermira from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Leerink Swann lowered their target price on Dermira from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Dermira from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Dermira has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.58.

Shares of Dermira stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $14.65. 1,081,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.08, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a current ratio of 7.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.73. The firm has a market cap of $826.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.60. Dermira has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $15.57.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.07 million. Dermira had a negative return on equity of 583.07% and a negative net margin of 256.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dermira will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,612. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Dermira by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Dermira by 621.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dermira by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Dermira during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Dermira during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with dermatologic diseases in the United States. The company offers QBREXZA, a topical once-daily anticholinergic cloth for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in adult and pediatric patients nine years of age and older.

